Twitter users commemorate World AIDS Day

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) The World AIDS Day was observed across on Sunday, with celebrities tweeting to remind people about what all still needs to be done.

#WorldAIDSDay trended on Twitter, garnering 61.5K tweets in India.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres posted on @antonioguterres, "A record 38 million people live with HIV- but resources for the response declined by $1 billion last year.

"On #WorldAIDSDay let's reaffirm our commitment to ending this epidemic by 2030 - scaling up access to health services, fighting stigma & ensuring people enjoy their rights."

US business magnate and software developer Bill Gates posted on his Twitter handle @BillGates, "The world has made incredible strides toward ending the AIDS epidemic over the last 20 years, and I'm optimistic that more progress is on the way." UK's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn wrote on @jeremycorbyn,"Today, we remember those who have lost their lives to AIDS-related illness, and we look to a future without HIV and without stigma." Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan wrote on his Twitter handle @drharshvardhan that the government of India was launching a mobile app of NACO to commemorate the day. Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar wrote on @ManushiChhillar, "On #WorldAidsDay, Project Shakti expands its scope of work and is starting an AIDS awareness programme among rural women in India for community outreach. I'm super proud of this moment as this initiative is extremely close to my heart." One user posted, "On #WorldAIDSDay we're asking everyone to play their part in reaching the goal of #ZeroHIV. To end new HIV transmissions. To end HIV stigma. We've come so far but we can't stop now. RT to pledge your support." tsb/saurav/rt