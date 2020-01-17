Twitterati ask 'Why did Pelosi use so many pens?'

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who used several pens to sign the impeachment articles against President Donald Trump has set Twitter abuzz, drawing various reactions from the users.

After Pelosi signed the articles of impeachment to send off to the Senate, she handed out multiple pens to the impeachment managers.

A user shared the photos of the pen and wrote: "So many pens that Pelosi will sign to officially transmit the articles of impeachment and sign resolution appointing House managers. Why so many? They will be given away to members like House managers as a symbol of today."

Replying to that post @WhiteHouse Press Secretary commented: "Nancy Pelosi's souvenir pens served up on silver platters to sign the sham articles of impeachment...She was so sombre as she gave them away to people like prizes." Another user on the micro-blogging site Twitter wrote: "How perfectly symbolic. A Democrat spending tax money on expensive pens and then giving them away. I would have been better off taking a hundred dollars out of my bank and pissing on it myself." Another post read: "Glad to see she got all of the blow off the trays before taking the pics. Adam surely helped." "Will there be commemorative pens handed out when Kevin McCarthy takes the gavel away from her next year?" asked one user. A Tweeple remarked: "Same amount of markers that @realDonaldTrump uses to sign anything. Why do you only notice when its Democrats? " saurav/sdr/bg