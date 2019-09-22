Twitterati can't keep calm about Howdy Modi! event

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Twitter is abuzz with the netizens showcasing their excitement for the Howdy Modi! event being organised in Houston, Texas.

Amid the jubilant atmosphere at NRG stadium, netizens posted videos and pictures of the event, with the hashtag #HowdyModi and #ModiinUSA trending top on the micro-blogging site."At this time the whole America is #MODIfied . A great and proud moment for every Indian across the world. We all are one at this point of time. We are proud to have a PM like you Narendra Modi," wrote a Twitter user."It feels so proud when our culture & traditions are being cheered by people in other countries. #HowdyModi," a netizen tweeted.Twitterati hailed 'Howdy Modi!' after the much-awaited moment of PM Modi's arrival in the vent."When you can hear the clap from every corner of the world. It only happens for the PM of India #NarendraModi #HowdyModi #IndianNationalAnthem #Houston #ModiInHouston," a netizen tweeted.A large chunk of Twitter users including BJP leaders have also changed their profile images to Howdy Modi! logos.The atmosphere is euphoric at the NRG stadium Houston and it seems like every group of India-American is attempting to outdo each other with the loudest of cheers. (ANI)