Twitterati express concern over stone-pelting at Pak gurdwara

Lahore, Jan 3 (IANS) Twitter users on Friday reacted with concern and a sense of urgency after a tweet that hundreds of agitated Muslim residents of Nankana Sahib had allegedly pelted Gurdwara Nankana Sahib with stones.

Video clips doing the rounds on the social media claimed the mob was led by the family of a youth, Mohammad Hassan, who was earlier accused of abducting and forcibly converting a Sikh girl for marriage.#NankanaSahib trended with 4,492 tweets. Nankana Sahib, some 75 km west of Lahore, is the place where first Sikh master Guru Nanak Dev ji was born in 1469.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh later tweeted on @capt_amarinder: "Appeal Ato @ImranKhanPTI to immediately intervene to ensure that the devotees stranded in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib are rescued and the historic gurdwara is saved from the angry mob surrounding it."

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted: "Mob attack on Gurdwara Sri #NankanaSahib, birth place of Guru Nanak Dev ji, is a despicable act and I urge PM @narendramodi ji to take it up with Pak PM @ImranKhanPTI. We have to ensure the safety of Sikhs in Pakistan and I trust that the govt will address the issue on priority."

Earlier, one user posted a clip and wrote: "Very tense in #NankanaSahib after police arrested (?) father and another relative of Hassan as per the girl's cousin. Gurduara Sahib attacked, claims being made no Sikh will be left & the city's name will be changed."

He tagged @ImranKhanPTI and @parbhandak with the post.One concerned user pointed out that "there are Sikh devotees inside the gurdwara."

Another user claimed that a congregation had to be cancelled at Gurdwara Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib) and that tension was high in the area.

A later tweet showed a crowd still standing outside the gurdwara as evening fell: "#NankanaSahib just now; a mob still surrounded the #GurdwaraNankanaSahib gate."

One user remarked: "That's why #CAA is necessary."

Another remarked: "Where is @capt_amarinder when you need him?"

"What is wrong with these people... a kidnapper's family is leading a mob and stoning a place of worship. These guys are barbarians," read one post.

One user commented: "Look at what is happening to the Sikhs in Pakistan."

tsb/rt