Twitterati flay historian for attempt to disrupt Kerala Guv's speech

Kochi, Dec 28 (IANS) As historian Irfan Habib on Saturday allegedly tried to disrupt Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's speech at the inaugural of the 80th Indian History Congress in Kannur University, Twitterati reacted with anger though a few supported the academic.

#irfanhabib trended with 5,954 tweets.

Kerala Governor's official Twitter handle @KeralaGovernor posted a picture of the incident and wrote: "Shri #IrfanHabib tried on stage to disrupt inaugural address questioning Hon'ble Governor's right to quote #MaulanaAbdulKalamAzad, shouting that he should quote Godse. He pushed Hon'ble Governor's ADC & Security Officer, who prevented his unseemly gesture."

The post got 2.7K retweets and 3.5K likes, with most users reacting angrily. One user wrote: "The man who along with his coterie distorted history to spread falsehoods and build a narrative based on lies." "Tolerance left-liberal style. They are liberal as long as you speak what they speak. Such people should be booked, arrested and put behind bars for such actions," read one tweet. One user remarked: "Shame on Irfan Habib. No difference between him & a stone-pelter except hypocrisy." One tweet read: "They all have one mindset to abuse all government institutions because the BJP is in power. Horrible, shameful and this ruffian-like behaviour should be condemned." One supporter wrote: "India stands with you, honorable Arif Khan sir. May you be blessed with health and safety. Jai Hind."