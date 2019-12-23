Twitterati flay Pragya Thakur over viral video

Bhopal, Dec 23 (IANS) A day after BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur complained against a private airline's crew, a video clip of her allegedly arguing with several passengers on the Delhi-Bhopal flight went viral.

#PragyaSinghThakur trended with 3,379 tweets, with many users flaying the controversial leader for her behaviour.

The 1.34-minute clip got 76.3K views.

She had lodged a complaint with the Raja Bhoj Airport Director against the airline over allotment of a seat in the flight and claimed she was mistreated.

One Twitter user remarked: "Finally, someone told #PragyaSinghThakur that the plane doesn't run on communal votes -- it runs on hard-earned money, which doesn't grow with street nuisance." Another posted: "A few weeks ago, I was telling brother @YRDeshmukh that she will keep returning to haunt the BJP. She's done it twice since then..." Another user posted: "Appreciate this gentleman for standing up...." A post read: "Offload this lady and enquire if she was travelling on the tax-payer's money." The MP from Bhopal has claimed that she suffered from a problem in her spinal cord and was allotted a particular seat with more leg room. tsb/prs