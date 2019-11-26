Twitterati greets nation on Constitution Day

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) #Constitution Day trended on Twitter with 76,000 tweets on Tuesday as President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their greetings to the people and reminded them of their rights and duties.

The President wrote on the official Twitter handle @rashtrapatibhvn: "Rights and duties are two sides of the same coin. Our Constitution provides the fundamental right to 'freedom of speech and expression' and it also enjoins upon citizens the duty to safeguard public property and to abjure violence."

Yearlong nationwide activities have been launched on November 26 to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly. PMO India's Twitter handle @PMOIndia reminded people of the historic day and quoted Modi: "70 years ago we adopted our great Constitution. As proud citizens of India, let us think about how our actions will make our nation even stronger." A user posted the 1950's black-and-white group picture of the Constitution Drafting Committee Chair Babasaheb Ambedkar along with other members. "The Constitution is the soul of our democracy. We the people of India take a pledge that we will faithfully follow the basic values and ideals of the Constitution and commit ourselves to contribute in nation-building," another post read. A Twitter user wrote that the Indian Constitution was a matter of pride for the country and the strength of democracy.