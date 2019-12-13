Twitterati gush over Rani Mukerji's performance in Mardani2

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has wowed the Twitterati with her performance in Gopi Puthran-directed 'Mardaani 2' movie that was released on Friday.

It is a sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani.

#Mardaani2 trended with 2,826 tweets.

One fan wrote: "I haven't seen a single negative review about Mardaani2. The audience is just loving it. An important film getting what it deserves. And yes, you can't go wrong with Rani Mukerji THE ACTOR. Can't wait to watch it in the theatre."

Another fan gushed: "Mardaani2 is brilliant and hard hitting crime thriller. Rani Mukerji is outstanding as Shivani Shivani Roy. Perfect screenplay, tight script and superb climax. Vishal Jethwa is fantastic as villain. Strongly recommended to watch." One Twitter user said: "Just watched Mardaani2. Shivani Shivaji Roy again beats the ass of b***. It is just a quick #Mardaani2Review. You can watch the film, but it could be made better." Another post read: "First reaction reviews of Mardaani2 are very positive. This sequel is better than the 1st part...!!!" tsb/saurav/dpb