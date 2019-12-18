Twitterati hail as Irfan Pathan bats for peace, love

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Twitter users on Wednesday hailed former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan for batting for communal peace and spread of love in the wake of violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Pathan wrote in a print media article that it is the responsibility of the Indians, for the sake of their own sanity, to stay calm and spread the love.

Earlier, he had tweeted: "Political blame game will go on forever but I and our country is concerned about the students of #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest."

One fan wrote: "Hail @IrfanPathan. Loved your speech.""So very well said @IrfanPathan," wrote another. One Twitter user said: "Cricketer Irfan Pathan makes a very important point: If he could puff his chest out and speak up in Pakistan, why should he not speak his mind in his own country?" One post read: "Aren't the Jamia kids ours? Aren't the IIM kids ours? Aren't the North-East kids ours? Aren't the kids from Kashmir and Gujarat ours? All of them are our kids." In reply, a user commented: "Precisely why he ought to tell the Jamia 'kids' to stop rioting." "Irfan Pathan is killing them with love, I don't how much will any of that reach these blind supporters but kudos to him. Respect," wrote a Twitter user. tsb/saurav/rt