Twitterati hail Rohit, Rahul's explosive batting

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul's explosive batting during the third and final T20 International between India and the West Indies won them admiration from their fans on Twitter. The #IndvWI trended with 12.6K tweets.

While Rahul was unbeaten on 75 off 45 balls at the time of filing this report, Rohit was dismissed for a blistering 71 which came off just 34 deliveries, as the duo added 135 runs for the first wicket in 11.4 overs. In the process, Rohit became the fastest batsman to hit 400 sixes in international cricket in his 360th innings.

Fans praised Rohit lavishly and reeled out statistics to showcase his cricketing achievements. There were quite a few memes as well on the topic. A Twitter user remarked: "The HitMan Show." One fan tweeted: "Highest sixes by Hitman. Hope more from the bat." "After getting the Wankhede flat pitch, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma back in form and slaying the opposition bowling attack and their haters with bat like a boss," wrote a user. One fan had advice for cricket followers: "If you're a cricket fan drop everything and watch high-quality cricket going on at the Wankhede stadium! Top class!" One fan hinted at the second marriage anniversary of Team India skipper Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma and wrote: "Second six by the Hitman. Anniversary gift." One fan remarked: "Class is permanent." tsb/saurav/arm