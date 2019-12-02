Twitterati pays homage to Bhopal gas tragedy victims

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Twitterati on Monday paid homage to the victims and survivors on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy, in which thousands of people lost their lives or were diseased for life.

#BhopalGasTragedy trended with 1,376 tweets.

Twitter users expressed support for the survivors as well as demanded justice for them, apart from reminding that those responsible for the industrial disaster had escaped justice. Pictures of survivors struggling to get and demanding compensation as well as the face of a half-buried dead child were posted on Twitter.

One user wrote: "Lest we forget... 35 years ago, the epic disaster took place on the night of December 2-3, 1984, in the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal. Over 25,000 people were killed and thousands left deformed. Kids are still being born with twisted limbs and other physical and mental deformities." One user remarked: "Justice delayed is justice denied." Another user said that the day was observed as National Pollution Control Day to commemorate those who perished in the disaster. Another post had a picture of then Union Carbide CEO Warren Anderson along with the remark: "He did not deserve to die a natural death. Why are we so incompetent that we can never save our people? I see cases like these and I wonder should I still believe in God or not that such monsters were left unpunished."