Twitterati pour wishes as Sushant turns a year older

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Bollywood top-notch actor Sushant Singh Rajput has turned 34-year-old today and his fans have been pouring wishes for his.

On his 34th birthday on Tuesday, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty posted an adorable birthday wishes to him on Instagram. Sharing two romantic unseen photos of herself with Sushant, she went on to address him as "supermassive black hole".

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful "supermassive black hole" that is known to mankind! Shine on you crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput #boywithagoldenheart #rheality," she wrote.

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta also wished Sushant on Instagram with a throwback photo and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the super talented @sushantsinghrajput Wish you everything you desire down here on humble earth and in space above. Loads of love always #Happybirthday #Birthdayboy #NASAnut #Ting." His fans pour in wishes for their favourite star on Twitter with a '#HappyBirthdaySushant' and '#SushantSinghRajput'. A user greeted and wrote: "From same hometown to represent MS you nailed every bit of it. May you get more and more success. A very #HappyBirthday to you Mr.@itsSSR. May you have glorious years ahead." A fan gushed, "Heartiest wishes for the man Industry of bollywood who has won many hearts with his talent and charm- @itsSSR. A very happy birthday!" "A wish for you on your birthday, whatever you ask may you receive, whatever you seek may you find, whatever you wish may it be fulfilled on your birthday and always. Happy birthday @itsSSR sir Have a blast year ahead!! #SushantSinghRajput #HappyBirthdaySushant," wrote another. A post read, "Happy birthday @itsSSR. Thank you so much for MS Dhoni and Chhichhore." saurav/rt