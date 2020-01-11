Twitterati praise Mahindra's fund for micro entrepreneurs

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Saturday tweeted that he has set aside Rs one crore as initial fund to invest in micro entrepreneurs, after watching a clip of a physically and hearing challenged person who makes e-bikes from waste material. His gesture as well as the skills of the 60-year-old Vishnu Patel from Surat in Gujarat earned praise from Twitterati.

Mahindra tagged a video clip sent by a user and wrote on @anandmahindra: "Fabulous story. I'll reach out to him to see if I can invest in upgradations for his workshop. In fact he's inspired me to personally set aside Rs 1 crore as an initial fund to invest in micro-entrepreneurs like him in the country. So much talent & innovation waiting for recognition."

The tweet he tagged read: "@anandmahindra thought sharing this video with you. He's a divyang ever since he was one-year-old, can't hear but his skills are powerful. He knows tricks that can make things work alternatively. He's impressing all of us... I hope you like it." The 1.41-minute clip got 27.4K views, 843 retweets and 4.1K likes. One user wrote: "Salute to the man for his talent and salute you for recognising the same. You are an inspiration, sir @anandmahindra." "Much much much needed... several such ideas that need your support and encouragement," read another tweet. One user said: "I just love such skilled hardworking persons... and kudos to philanthropists like Anand sir who take a personal interest in helping out the deserving people." A user tweeted: "Hats off to you sir for encouraging innovation." "That's a really nice initiative, sir. Good luck," remarked a Twitter user. "Really, he is amazing and inspirational personality," said one user. tsb/dpb