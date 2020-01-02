Twitterati rally for release of Sadaf Jafar

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) A section of Twitterati on Thursday demanded the release of social activist and former teacher Sadaf Jafar, who was arrested around two weeks back amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Uttar Pradesh.

#FreeSadaf trended on Twitter with 16.5K tweets.

The Congress tweeted: "We demand the immediate release of social activist Sadaf Jafar, who has been under arrest for the last 14 days by the UP police. #FreeSadaf."

Even the Youth Congress tweeted to demand her release, saying: "UP police has brutally assaulted her. They have also wrongly charged her with attempt to murder & sabotage for reporting live! #FreeSadaf."

Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt tweeted: "If the mind is shackled or made impotent through fear, it makes no difference under what form of government you live, you are a subject & not a citizen. Without liberty of speech, all of the outward forms and structures of free institutions are a sham, a pretense. #FreeSadaf." One user said: "Sadaf Jafar's incarceration must end. Inhuman treatment of Sadaf and so many others in UP must end. Reports of children being tortured and sexually assaulted while in police custody must be independently investigated. Stop this shame!" One tweet read: "A lady in jail for over 2 weeks... For doing a Facebook live from a public place where people are protesting... tortured, beaten in jail. There cannot be something more shameful, blatant and brutal. #FreeSadaf." tsb/saurav/arm