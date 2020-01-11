Twitterati welcome Army chief's stand on PoK

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) A section of Twitterati on Saturday extended full support to Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's assertion that the Army will act if it received orders to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

#ArmyChief trended on Twitter after his statement.

One user said: "#IndianArmy need to be always ready for a two-front war because our enemies are not restricted to only two now."

Another user remarked: "Is there a message in the #Army chief's address today -- of course there is. The chief swore allegiance to the Constitution -- to principles of equality, fraternity and secularism. Well spoken... the message is loud and clear."

A user tweeted: "There will be a scripted attack on PoK just six months before the 2024 election to get Avotes.... Mark my words." "Wait and see. Now the Congress will come and cry that the Army chief is giving such provocative statements to distract people from REAL issues like 'FOS, FOE' in JNU, anti-CAA, anti-NRC protests etc. Just wait." "We love you ARMY CHIEF... we want our PoK back," read one post. tsb/vin