Twitterati wish happy birthday to 'charming' Javed Akhtar

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Wishing lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar on his 75th birthday on Friday, Hindi film industry's celebrities as well as Tweeple, expressed their fondness for the "charming" Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee.

Having penned songs for films like "Silsila", "1942: A Love Story", "Veer-Zaara", "Main Hoon Naa and "Jodhaa Akbar", the veteran poet has been in the industry for more than four decades.

Taking to his Twitter handle Veteran actor and congress leader Shatrughan Sinha greeted: "Warm & happy birthday wishes for our dear family friend, poet par excellence, writer, lyricist, screenplay writer, the literary legendary 'genius' #JavedAkhtar. A lovely exhibition of his rare photos, posters, etc 'The world of Javed Akhtar' has been inaugurated for his 75th."

Bollywood Actress Urmila Matondkar wrote: "Happy Birthday @Javedakhtarjadu Saab and a big thank you for just being you. For all your writings both for films and outside of it for beautifying our lives with your wits. Honoured to have heard you, known you and seen you so closely. Love, regards and respect #JavedAkhtar" Music composer and singer Salim Merchant tweeted: "Happy 75th Birthday Javed Saheb! Thank you for your Poetry, your thoughts & your Guidance. Your love & Dedication to the entire fraternity is very inspiring. Like someone said 'Happiness is best felt when you do things for others' Thank you for your knowledge. @Javedakhtarjadu." "Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Javed Sahab's contribution to Urdu art and culture have been phenomenal and he is a gem of a person! Happy Birthday #JavedAkhtar Sahab! May you live a very long & glorious life ahead!" wrote another. "Wishing 75th birthday to Javed saheb a legend of poetry and a fearless personality #javedakhtar", read one post. A Tweeple remarked, "A very happy birthday to Great Philosopher #JavedAkhtar." The veteran lyricist and screenwriter also have five National Awards for Best Lyricist to his name and even the Sahitya Akademi Award.