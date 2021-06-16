Two 250-bedded Covid hospitals in Bengal through PM CARES

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund trust has decided to allocate Rs 41.62 crore for establishment of two 250-bedded makeshift Covid-19 hospitals by DRDO at Murshidabad and Kalyani in West Bengal.

For this, certain infrastructural support would also be provided by the state government and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.