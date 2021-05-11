Two 500-bedded COVID hospitals in J-K to be functional by May 25 and June 1, says official

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 11 (ANI): The construction of two COVID hospitals with 500-bed each in Jammu and Srinagar will be completed by May 25 and June 1 respectively, informed Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir's Health and Medical Education Department on Tuesday.



As the need for hospital beds is continuously increasing due to the rampant surge in COVID-19 cases, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has taken up its construction and the work is currently underway. One of the hospitals is being constructed in Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu and the other in Srinagar.

Atal Dulloo said, "To increase the bed capacity in Jammu and Kashmir, we are constructing two COVID hospitals with a 500 bed capacity with the help of DRDO. One is being set up in Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu and the other in Srinagar. The work for both has started. The hospitals at Jammu and Srinagar will be ready by May 25 and June 1. DRDO is working day and night on the same. We are trying that these two will be started on time."

Speaking to ANI, a local resident, Gaurav, said, "A 500-bed hospital will be a big relief and it will decrease the pressure on health centres. It is a remarkable achievement by the government in such a short span."

"Compared to other states like Maharashtra and Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir is safe. We have not witnessed a situation like that what we see on television channels," he added.

Rahul, also a resident of Jammu appreciated the initiative and said, "In this situation, the government is doing well. We have not seen such rapid work before. A plus point is that it will be in the center of Jammu."

Recently, the Indian Army had set up a 20-bedded facility in the Baramulla district in the view of helping COVID-19 patients. Haj House in Srinagar was also converted into a COVID care centre with a capacity of 100 beds. An indoor sports stadium was also installed with 110 beds for COVID-infected patients. The Union Territory Administration and Chinar Corps of Indian Amy in a joint effort set up a 250-bed COVID care facility in Rangreth. (ANI)

