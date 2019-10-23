  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Two accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case being taken to Lucknow from Ahmedabad

Two accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case being taken to Lucknow from Ahmedabad

Last Updated: Wed, Oct 23, 2019 23:09 hrs

Two accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case being taken to Lucknow from Ahmedabad Airport on Wednesday.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Two accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case are being taken to Lucknow from Ahmedabad airport after a local court here granted 72 hours transit remand earlier on Wednesday.


The accused, identified as 34-year-old Ashfaq Hussain Jakir Hussain Shaikh and 27-year-old Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan were arrested by Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border on Tuesday.
Kamlesh was shot in Naka area of Lucknow on October 18 and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital during treatment.
A total of five persons have been arrested so far. Other accused -- Rashid Pathan, Faizan Sheikh, and Maulana Mohsin Sheikh - were on Tuesday sent to police custody for four days in connection with the case. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features