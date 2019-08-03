Two accused in TRS leader murder case arrested

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Two accused Naxal sympathisers arrested for their involvement in the murder of former TRS leader and former Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) Nalluri Srinivasa Rao, police said on Friday.

Rao was found murdered in Puttapadu village of Sukma district, Chattisgarh in July.



According to Bhadradri Kothagudem police, Bhadrachalam ASP along with Cherla Police, Special Team and CRPF personnel conducted a vehicle checking at the Kaliveru X-road near Anjanapuram hillock on August 2. During the checking, they found two persons moving in suspicious circumstances. On seeing the police, the duo tried to flee but the officials managed to catch them.

During the course of interrogation, they revealed their identity as Jeedigunta Sateesh and Sodi Unga. They confessed that they were involved in the murder of Nalluri Srinivas, police said.

The police seized two CPI Maoist banners and 10 posters from Unga's possession.

Srinivas was kidnapped by Maoists from Kottur village of Bhadradri Kothagudem District on July 9. Later, Maoist, in a letter, claimed that they have killed Nalluri Srinivas for turning into a police informer. (ANI)

