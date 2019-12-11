Two Army columns deployed in Tripura, two on standby for deployment in Assam

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Two Army columns have been deployed in Tripura while two are on standby in Assam in view of the situation there over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The Indian Army said two columns have been deployed in Tripura while two columns are on standby and are ready for deployment if required.

One column, the requisition for which was received from DC Radhanagar has been deployed in general area Kanchanpur while a second column has been deployed in Manu.A third column requisitioned at Bongaigaon, Assam is on standby about a kilometre short of the area of deployment and will be deployed if required. One more column is on standby in Assam's Dibrugarh to deal with the situation.The approx strength of one column is about 70 personnel of all ranks. Field Commanders and Army Headquarters are monitoring the situation closely.Earlier, it was reported that the Central government has started withdrawing paramilitary forces from Jammu and Kashmir after the law and order situation improves in the Valley.Ten companies of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) have been moved back from Jammu and Kashmir to Assam.Assam Police on Wednesday resorted to lathi-charge on protesters in Dibrugarh city while they were demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019.The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in Lok Sabha where 391 members were present and voting.The bill has been tabled in Rajya Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.It seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)