Two arrested for looting in high-profile marriages in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Police on Friday arrested two criminals carrying one lakh bounty near the Shanti Van red light on Ring Road who used to rob people in high-profile marriage functions in New Delhi.

The accused were identified as Prashant and Kuldeep--hailing from Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

"Based on a complaint, a trap was laid near the Shanti Van red light, Ring Road towards ISBT, Delhi and at the instance of secret informer accused person namely Prashant and Kuldeep were apprehended. The accused disclosed that they used to target high profile marriages and used good looking youngsters," stated a press release.



"The accused used to enter the wedding as guests along with the children and carefully surround the target or victim (from the bride/groom side carrying cash/jewellery/valuables) and on getting an opportunity, the child swiftly slips from the venue along with bag carrying cash or valuables. The other members would escort the minor child in getting out from the marriage venue safely," it added.

Two country-made pistols, five live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

