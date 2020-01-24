Two arrested in Bengal's Malda with brown sugar

Kolkata, Jan 24 (IANS) Two persons were arrested in northern West Bengal's Malda district on Friday with brown sugar valued at Rs 10 lakh, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a hideout near Khaltipur railway station in the early hours and nabbed the duo, who hail from Mallikpara in the district.

Altogether 614 grams of brown sugar were seized from them, a senior police officer said.

Cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act have been registered against the duo.

The recovery of the contraband comes three days after the Kolkata police seized huge quantity of heroin, valued at between Rs 75 crore-Rs 105 crore from Paikpara under Tala police station. Brown sugar - an adulterated form of heroin - is also called smack, junk, skag, dope, and chaw. It is a semi-synthetic opioid derived from the morphine extracted from poppy plants. ssp/vd