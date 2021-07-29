Two arrested in Goa for raping woman from northeast

The accused, identified as Shambhunath Singh, 32, a resident of Delhi and Sudhakar Naik, 63, who resides in South Goa, have been sent to five days police custody by a local court.

Panaji, July 29 (IANS) Two persons have been arrested from Quepem in South Goa for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman from the northeast for three days after confining her in a flat, police said on Thursday.

The woman, who hails from a northeastern state, had been lured to Goa by Singh on the pretext of offering her a job. However, sShe was allegedly raped by the duo, under the influence of alcohol, after she arrived in the coastal state on July 26.

On Thursday, the woman escaped from the flat where she was being kept by the accused and called the police control room, after which an offence was registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 343 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

The incident comes at a time when Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has faced flak over his comments on Wednesday, blaming parents for the rape of two minor girls at a South Goa beach on the night of July 24. Sawant had said that parents should introspect why their wards were hanging out on beaches after nightfall. The Opposition has demanded Sawant's apology for his comment.

--IANS

maya/vd