Two arrested in Gurugram for betting on IPL matches

The arrested culprits were identified as Chiransh alias Cheeku of Krishna Colony and Vipin Gogia alias Vicky of Madanpuri area in Gurugram, the police said on Wednesday.

Gurugram, April 14 (IANS) The Gurugram Police have arrested two men who were allegedly involved in betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Night Riders on Tuesday night.

The accused were arrested from Sector-46 by a crime branch team of Sector-39 in Gurugram after a tip-off.

"Based on specific inputs, the police raided the spot and nabbed the accused when they were placing bets on an IPL match being played between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Night Riders," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

The police have recovered 2 mobile phones, one LED TV, 1 Set-top box, 1 calculator and a diary from their possession.

A case under Sections 13A/3/67 of the Gambling Act has been registered against the suspects at Sector-50 police station in Gurugram.

--IANS

