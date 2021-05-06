Two arrested with 7kg of natural Uranium worth Rs 21 crore in Maharashtra

Nagpada (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Two people with seven kg of natural uranium worth Rs 21 crore have been arrested by the Nagpada unit of Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in Mumbai.



According to the agency, information about the accused Jigar Pandya, a resident of Thane was received that he was going to sell pieces of Uranium.

Subsequently, Police Inspector Bhalekar along with his team laid out a trap to catch the accused.

During the investigation, Jigar revealed the name of his associate Abu Tahir, a resident of Mankhurd, from whom he procured pieces of Uranium, post which Abu was arrested too.

The ATS seized about 7 kg 100 grams of Uranium from the possession of the two accused which is said to be worth Rs 21.30 crores.

The recovered amount of Uranium was sent to Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) in Trombay, Mumbai for analysis which confirmed that the substance was natural Uranium -- highly radioactive and dangerous to human life.

A case has been registered under Atomic Energy Act, 1962. (ANI)

