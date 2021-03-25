Two ASI suspended for consuming liquor in Bihar

The accused police personnel have been identified as Sunil Kumar Thakur, deployed at Kopa police station, and Bechan Singh, posted at Dighwara police station in the district.

Patna, March 25 (IANS) Two ASI-rank police officers in Bihar's Saran district have been suspended after a video of a liquor party went viral, an official said on Thursday.

Saran SP Santosh Kumar said that though the viral video is old, the police personnel have been identified.

"Our technical experts immediately checked the viral video and found it to be true. We have suspended the two officers with immediate effect," Kumar said.

"The district police cannot tolerate errent officers or their unlawful activities," the officer added.

As per the preliminary investigation, an organiser of an orchestra event threw a liquor party in Chapra where Thakur and Singh were invited. In the video, they could be allegedly seen dancing with a bar girl and consuming liquor.

"Efforts are on to nab the organisers and the other persons present in that party," Kumar said.

In 2016, sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar, making it a dry state.

--IANS

ajk/arm