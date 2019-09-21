Two Assembly by-elections in Rajasthan on Oct 21

The notification will be issued on September 23, nominations can be filed by September 30, and the date for withdrawal of candidature will be October 3. The poll panel had decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in all polling stations, said Arora.

In 2018 Assembly elections, Hanuman Beniwal and Narendra Khinchar were elected from these seats. But they quit Assembly on winning Lok Sabha elections.

While Beniwal had been winning the Khinvsar seat for the last three elections, Khinchar won the Mandava seat for the BJP.

Beniwal, a popular Jat leader in the area, floated the RLP before Assembly elections. It entered into an alliance with the BJP and won the Lok Sabha elections.<br> <br>While the names doing the Congress rounds for the Khinvsar seat are Rameshwar Dudi, former minister Harendra Mirdha and former MP Jyoti Mirdha; for the Mandava seat, Rita Chaudhary and former state president Chandrabhan are said to be in the race. The BJP is planning to field a fresh faces in both seats. Beniwal who defeated Congress candidate Jyoti Mirdha is interested in fielding his relative, the BJP is yet to decide its next move.