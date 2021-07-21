Two Bengaluru hospitals get their own oxygen plants

The oxygen plants will generate 400 litres per minute, and can also be fitted with cylinder refill units, which gives a two-way approach for supplying oxygen to the patients and provides full autonomy to healthcare facilities to manage peak consumption flows.

Bengaluru, July 21 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday inaugurated medical oxygen plants set up at the Victoria Hospital and Charaka Super Specialty Hospital by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and funded by IT company Capgemini.

"As the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic continues, the collaboration of the public and private sector to augment the medical infrastructure will further accelerate the relief efforts. Private sector companies including Capgemini have been supporting the state in various Covid-19 relief efforts, including setting up of medical oxygen plants. It is a great support to the society during the need of the hour," Yediyurappa said in his address after the virtual inauguration.

These oxygen plants are funded by Capgemini as part of its Rs 50 crore commitment to augment medical infrastructure across India. In addition to this, to help address the second wave, Capgemini donated more than 125 oxygen concentrators across Bengaluru and will install one more oxygen plant in a few weeks at the Epidemic Diseases Hospital.

During 2020, in line with Capgemini's social commitment, its Social Response Unit provided 100 oxygen concentrators, 65 high-flow nasal cannulas to 15 government hospitals across Bengaluru and 25 testing kiosks to the Bengaluru PHC for Covid testing.

"Capgemini has been working with several governmental agencies across the country to support the Covid-19 relief efforts. The new oxygen plants in Bengaluru will address the growing need for medical oxygen. We thank various governmental agencies who helped us in setting up the medical oxygen plants, which will further support in providing an important component of Covid-19 treatment," Capgemini India CEO Ashwin Yardi said.

--IANS

mka/vd