Two bike riders fall off Gurugram flyover, one dead

One youth died in the accident, while the other youth is in a private hospital in a critical condition.

Gurugram, Oct 17 (IANS) Two youths, returning from Delhi, fell off the flyover near Iffco Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway after their bike rammed its wall at a high speed, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Mohammad Zaid, a resident of Haryana's Mewat, and Mohammad Sayyed-ul-Rehman, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, were coming towards Gurugram from Delhi at around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday.

"When the duo were on the U-turn flyover, they lost control of the bike which collided with the wall of the flyover, and both the bike riders fell off the flyover. Both were seriously injured in this accident. The injured were rushed to a private hospital by the nearby people, where Rehman died during treatment. The condition of Zaid is said to be critical," investigating officer Mukesh Kumar told IANS.

