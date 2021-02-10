  1. Sify.com
  Two blasts hit Kabul, 4 injured

Two blasts hit Kabul, 4 injured

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Feb 10th, 2021, 11:12:27hrs
Representative Image

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 10 (ANI): Four people were injured on Wednesday morning after two explosions in Afghanistan's Kabul province.
Citing sources, TOLO News reported that a blast hit a vehicle of the Ministry of Labor in Qowai Markaz area, leaving 4 people wounded.

Another blast targeted a police vehicle in the Baraki roundabout in Kabul.
"2 explosions happened in #Kabul in less than one hour this morning. Sources said a blast hit a vehicle of the Ministry of Labor in Qowai Markaz area, leaving 4 people wounded. Another explosion targeted a police vehicle in the Baraki roundabout," TOLO News said in a tweet.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

