Two booked for misbehaving with traffic police personnel in Maharashtra's Thane after video goes viral

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Two people were booked by police after a video of them allegedly misbehaving with a traffic cop in Thane went viral.



"We have registered a case against two persons for misbehaving with on-duty Traffic police personnel under relevant sections of the IPC," said police.

The accused had parked the car in no parking area, due to which the traffic police had put a wheel clamp on the tire of the vehicle.

This led the couple to allegedly misbehave with the traffic police personnel. (ANI)

