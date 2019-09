According to the police, on Thursday afternoon they received a call that falls smell was coming from a house in West Delhi's Hari Nagar area, which was locked from inside.

When we broke in the door, we found two men -- Ashish Kumar Dev (58) and his younger brother --- were hanging with the iron grill a room, the official said, adding that both died days back.

Prima facie it looks like a suicide case. However, no suicide note was found. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.