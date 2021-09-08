Two brothers from J-K's Pulwama establish vermicompost unit with govt's help

Pulwama (Kashmir) [India], September 8 (ANI): Two brothers in Pulwama have established a vermicompost unit with the government's help to generate employment in the Valley especially in the district.



Bilal Ahmad Sheikh along with his brother Muneer Ahmad Sheikh, who is a post-graduate in Biotechnology and a small group of workers are engaged in making bio-fertilisers and bio-pesticides in Muran village, Pulwama.

Bilal said that the Jammu and Kashmir's agriculture and the horticulture department provided them technical support for the unit.

"I used to work as a teacher in a private institution but it was not providing me with enough income. So, my brother and I decided to establish a vermicompost unit," he said.

"We got the support from the agriculture and the horticulture department, which provided us the technical support," he added.

Talking about the vermicompost, Muneer said, "We do soil testing and produce biofertiliser for the benefits of farmers and all the farmers have received good results."

"Initially we faced different types of hardships but with the help of government support."

He informed that his unit has become popular and it has employed 15 people currently.

Speaking about the benefits, Abdul Kareem, an employee in the unit, said, "With the help of vermicompost culture, the quality of vegetables is also improving and farmers will get a lot of benefits in future." (ANI)

