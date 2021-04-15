Two burnt alive as truck catches fire in Hyderabad

Police said the fire engulfed the container truck after it hit another vehicle from rear. The accident occurred near Telangana State Police Academy at Himayat Sagar.

Hyderabad, April 15 (IANS) Two persons were charred to death after a moving container truck caught fire on the Outer Ring Road here on Thursday.

A police officer said the driver and cleaner were charred to death as the flames engulfed the cabin, leaving no space for them to escape.

Some passersby tried to save the driver and cleaner by breaking the windowpanes of the cabin but were not successful.

The entire vehicle was gutted before a fire tender rushed to the scene to douse the fire.

The accident led to the traffic jam on the busy ORR. Police personnel from Rajendra Nagar police station rushed to the spot to clear the jam.

The deceased were identified as driver Suraj and cleaner Murtunjaya. Their charred remains were shifted for autopsy.

The truck carrying a load of sea food products from Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and heading towards Gachibowli rammed into another vehicle moving in front. The vehicle was on its way to Mumbai.

--IANS

ms/sdr/