Two children drown in a pit in Bihar

The tragic incident took place on the Patna-Bakhtiyarpur National Highway near Pandarak village at around 10 a.m. when the two children -- Kallu (9) and Golu (14) -- went to a field to collect fodder for their cattle. The deceased were residents of the adjoining Majhla Bigha village.

Patna, June 21 (IANS) Two children drowned to death after falling in a pit dug for the four-laning of a national highway in Patna district on Monday.

According to the police, the pit was filled with water due to continuous rains lashing the region.

"We have learnt that both the kids were crossing the NH 30 when Kallu fell into the pit and drowned. Seeing this, Golu too jumped into the pit in a bid to save his friend. But unfortunately he also drowned," said the investigating officer from Pandarak police station, B.K. Sharma.

"We have conducted the post-mortem and handed over the bodies to the victims' families," Sharma said.

--IANS

ajk/arm