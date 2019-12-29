Two Chinese men caught with gold at Kolkata airport

Kolkata, Dec 29 (IANS) Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Sunday seized nine pieces of gold, weighing about 1884 grams of market value Rs 75 lakh, from two Chinese passengers at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here.

The duo - Meng Fanjun and Chengzhi Pei - had concealed the gold pieces in their body cavities, said officials.

Meng and Chengzhi were scheduled to board a private airlines flight to Mumbai when they were apprehended during the security frisking prior to embarkation.

ssp/vd