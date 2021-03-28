Two civilians injured after terrorists hurl grenade on CRPF bunker in J-K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 29 (ANI): Two civilians were injured on Sunday after terrorists hurled a grenade upon Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker in Bijbehara of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.



As per a statement, the Anantnag Police reached the Main chowk Sangam area where the 'terror crime' took place around 7:10 pm after they received information about the incident.

"At about 1910hrs, Anantnag Police received information about a terror crime incident. Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had hurled a grenade upon bunker of 96Bn CRPF. However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on road. In this incident, two civilians got injured," the statement said.

The injured persons were evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of law and investigation is underway. The area has been cordoned and the area is being searched. (ANI)

