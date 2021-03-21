Two cops injured as protestors clash with police in UK over crime bill

London [UK], March 22 (ANI): At least two cops were seriously injured as protestors gathered for the 'Kill the Bill' demonstration in opposition to the Police and Crime Bill, clashed with the law enforcement in the English city of Bristol, local police said.



Several hundred people gathered in central Bristol on Sunday, protesting over a bill that will give the police more powers to deal with non-violent demonstrations, Sputnik reported. Protesters set fire to police vehicles and were throwing objects at law enforcement officers as part of the 'Kill the Bill' protest, according to the local media reports.

Chief Superintendent Will White, Gold commander, said, "What started out as a peaceful protest has been turned by a small minority into a violent disorder. These scenes are absolutely disgraceful and they will be widely condemned by people across the city. There can never be any excuse for the wanton disorder."

"Officers have been subjected to considerable levels of abuse and violence. One suffered a broken arm and another suffered broken ribs. Both have been taken to hospital."

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel also denounced the violence in Bristol city.

"Unacceptable scenes in Bristol tonight. Thuggery and disorder by a minority will never be tolerated. Our police officers put themselves in harm's way to protect us all. My thoughts this evening are with those police officers injured," Patel tweeted.

Several people arrested during anti-lockdown protests in London on Saturday after demonstrators had gathered at Hyde Park and marched along central streets toward government buildings on Whitehall road and the UK parliament.

Under the country's COVID-19 rules, protesting is not a "reasonable excuse" for leaving home. (ANI)

