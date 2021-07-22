Two cops suspended for March 23 assault on legislators in Bihar

The incident had made national headlines after the police personnel of Bihar openly assaulted legislators of the RJD, Congress and the Left parties on March 23.

Patna, July 22 (IANS) The Bihar police have suspended two police personnel in connection with the alleged assault on two dozen legislators of opposition parties on the last day of the budget session in March this year.

The suspended constables are Sheshnath Prasad and Ranjit Kumar. Bihar police suspended them after they were caught on CCTV cameras kicking legislators on that day.

"On March 23, leaders of different opposition parties were protesting against the police amendment bill. They had held Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vijay Sinha captive in his own chamber inside the premises and did not allow anyone to go inside. They were sitting on dharna outside.

"As the situation was not looking good, I directed Bihar police to come here and bring the situation under control. Bihar police along with marshals of the Vidhan Sabha took them outside in a bid to rescue me. I saw that some police personnel had kicked and punched our honourable members of both the Houses. It was an unfortunate incident. It was against the dignity of the Vidhan Sabha," Sinha said.

"I had recommended the case to Bihar police to take stringent action against the police personnel responsible for the brutal act," Sinha said.

The opposition leaders however said that such an action was just an eyewash. There were a large number of media personnel present at that time and they captured all the incidents. The police personnel were involved in beating not only male legislators but females too.

"There are several video clips available in public domain in which top police officers were involved in beating legislators. The Bihar government has made Constables Sheshnath Prasad and Ranjit Kumar scapegoats in this incident," said Mritunjay Tiwari, the RJD spokesperson.

--IANS

ajk/skp/bg