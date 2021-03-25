Two criminals held after encounter with police in Delhi

The police have arrested both criminals. The arrested are Rohit Chaudhary with Rs 4 lakhs reward and Titu with Rs 1.5 reward on their heads respectively.According to the police, they are also accused have been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).During the encounter, both of them got shot in the leg, after which the police admitted both of them to RML hospital.After receiving the information on their arrival at Pragati Maidan, the police team laid a trap near Bhairon Temple. At around 5 am, a suspicious car appeared, the police said.The Crime Branch team asked the car occupants to stop the vehicle. However, they increased the speed of the car, causing it to hit the police barricade.The miscreants allegedly opened fire on the police, forcing the police to return fire, injuring the two suspects.Police have seized two semi-automatic pistols and a car from them, the police added. (ANI)