Two CRPF companies deployed at Lailapur-Vairengte disputed site between Assam, Mizoram

While speaking to ANI, CRPF ADG Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha said, "Both the CRPF companies from these 2 separate battalions were already present along with the police forces of Assam and Mizoram but they were neutral. They were not taking sides of any one of them when both sides started firing on each other.""Mizoram Police were present at a height and Assam Police personnel were on plains. Matter triggered violence suddenly & automatic weapons were fired from both sides after a few rounds of fire from tear gas shells leading to the reported death of 6 Assam policemen", said the CRPF ADG.CRPF companies informed DIG Silchar about the incident who in turn approached the Director-General of CRPF.The DG CRPF gave a detailed briefing to the Home Secretary and the matter was later apprised to the Home Minister.Ojha further informed that CRPF was directed to take control of the situation between 4 pm and 4:30 pm and on the other hand, Home Minister spoke with both Assam and Mizoram Chief Ministers who agreed to return their police forces from the site."CRPF made announcements using loudspeakers. Only Assam police withdrew completely. Some personnel from Mizoram Police led by SP of Kolasib district are still sitting at the disputed site. DIG Mizoram reached there, he's trying to convince him to leave the place", said SR Ojha.The official informed that the situation at the site is under control.Amid the ongoing Assam-Mizoram border dispute, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana on Monday claimed that around 200 Assam Police personnel forcibly crossed duty post and said that the inter-state border issue with Assam should be resolved soon.On a contrary, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed that six jawans of Assam Police have lost their lives while defending the constitutional boundary of state at the Assam-Mizoram border.Expressing condolences, Sarma wrote on Twitter, "I am deeply pained to inform that six brave jawans of Assam Police have sacrificed their lives while defending constitutional boundary of our state at the Assam-Mizoram border. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."A war of words ensued between Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and his counterpart from neighbouring Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma as the former urged Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the matter and immediately end this crisis.A clipping shared by Zoramthanga on Twitter showed police trying to stop a clash among men armed with sticks.In reply to the tweet, Assam Police said miscreants from Mizoram were indulging in stone-pelting and attacking Assam government officials stationed at Lailapur to protect Assam's land from encroachment.In reply, Sarma shared a clipping and said a superintendent of police from Mizoram was asking Assam's officials to withdraw from their post, failing which civilians from the neighbouring state would not stop the violence. He too sought immediate intervention of Shah and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). (ANI)