  4. Two CRPF jawans injured in encounter with Maoists in J'khand

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Feb 11th, 2021, 17:15:05hrs
Ranchi, Feb 11 (IANS) Two CRPF personnel were seriously injured in a gun battle with Maoist guerrillas in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Thursday, police said.

The gunfight began when a joint team of police and Central Reserve Police Force conducted raids following a tip-off that the members of banned CPI-Maoist were present in the forests of Tuti Jharia and Jhumra hills under Jageshwar Bihar police station jurisdiction and planning a major crime.

Police said the injured jawans Satyendra Singh and Vishnu Singh were admitted in a Ranchi hospital. Combing operations were on in the area.

--IANS

ns/tsb

