Two daughters of BSP leader killed in accident

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), April 9 (IANS) Two daughters of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader died after the scooter they were riding was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

The deceased -- aged 32 and 28, were daughters of former BSP district president Suresh Chandra Gautam.

Gautam said his elder daughter Mamata was married and used to work as a Shiksha Mitra at a primary school in Behsta Kalan village, while his younger daughter, Anjulata, was an assistant teacher at the same school.