Two-day special MP Assembly session begins

Bhopal, Jan 16 (IANS) A two-day special session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on Thursday to endorse the Centres decision to extend reservations to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) for another 10 years.

The House was, however, adjourned for the day after paying homage to late MLA Banwari Lal Sharma and former MLA Rugnath Singh Anjana.

Sharma and Anjana passed away during the interregnum since the winter session.

The House was likely to pass the resolution on extension of reservations on Friday.

The state cabinet met on Thursday in the Assembly premises and took several decisions, including raising the compensation amount on damage to crops due to natural factors. The cabinet decided to increase the amount of Chief Minister's Assistance Fund. Betel farmers will also be covered under compensation for such damage. The winter session of the Assembly from December 17 to 23, 2019 was adjourned sine die on December 20. Before the Assembly was prorogued, the Central government passed the Bill to extend the reservation system for the SC and ST for 10 years through the 126th Amendment to the Constitution. The state Assemblies were required to ratify the extension. The special session has been called for the purpose. naidu/ksk/