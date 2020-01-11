Two-day State-Level Annual Flower Show 2020 commences in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): The two-day State Level Annual Flower Show, 2020 commenced on Saturday here with the support of Odisha Mining Corporation Limited and the Directorate of Horticulture, Odisha.

The Regional Plant Resource Centre (RPRC) and Plant Lovers' Association (PLA), Bhubaneswar on Saturday organised the State Level Annual Flower Show in the premises of the Botanic Garden of RPRC, Ekamrakanan on second Saturday and Sunday of January every year since 2006.This year, the Annual Flower Show has been organised on 11th and 12th January 2020.Sonali Mohanty, plant designer told ANI, "With shortage land space to maintain a garden the concept of the gardens is coming inside the house. The concept is basically known as urban gardening where we have a garden in our balconies and terrace."On this occasion, Dr Mond Sharma, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment Department, Government of Odisha inaugurated the State Level Annual Flower Show, 2020 and visited the cut flower, Bonsai, Orchid sections, flower arrangements, floral displays, Rangoli, Vegetable carving, Plant Bazaar, Nurseries and exhibition stalls etc."I come here every year and it feels so good to see a variety of indoor and outdoor plants. The plants have been arranged in such a beautiful way and we can buy the plants from here. They have a new theme every year. This show should be extended and organised for three to four days," said Sonalisa, a flower lover.At least 2 lakh flower lovers are expected to visit this show within two days. Every year a variety of flowers increase and this year more than 300 varieties of flowers were seen in this show.Another flower and plant lover, Saranya attended the flower show along with her family and said that after coming here she has become more interested in keeping plants inside her house.Dr PC Panda, Principal Scientist, Regional Plant Resource Centre Bhubaneswar told ANI, "This year as many as 50 institutions are participating in the show. This year we have more number of participants, entries and a variety of plants." (ANI)