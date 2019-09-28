Two days of continuous intense rains leave Hyderabad battered

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Two days of torrential rains have brought Hyderabad to a standstill and heavy showers continue to bedevil the locals here. The city recorded 8.9 centimetres of rainfall on Friday.

Intense showers have thrown life out of gear in the city as around 200 houses were submerged in water after a part of drain wall collapsed in the MS Makta area, following a torrential rainfall that lashed Hyderabad city on Thursday.Speaking about the rainfall condition in Hyderabad, Dr Nagaratna, Scientist-D, IMD Hyderabad told ANI, "Hyderabad is witnessing heavy rainfall from last two days. Especially the northern parts of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation areas are experiencing intense rains. One or two areas have also recorded over 12 centimetres rains. Hyderabad recorded 7.5 centimetres of rainfall on 25th September 2019 and yesterday it recorded 8.9 centimetres of rainfall."Discussing the past records, Nagaratna said that the highest rainfall recorded by the Hyderabad airport station on September 27, 1908, was 153.2 mm. This year, Tirumalgiri city has recorded 132 mm and Balaram Nagar has recorded 130.8 mm of rainfall.These areas are not the collocated stations of Hyderabad airport. Malkajgiri area had recorded 201.5 mm of rainfall on September 14, 2017, Kapra recorded 174.6 mm on the same day and these were also recorded as the highest rainfall ever in the past decade."This year in September the cumulative rainfall recorded at the Hyderabad airport is 193.4 mm and Golconda has recorded the cumulative rainfall of 237.4 mm. The average rainfall of Hyderabad district is 215.4mm. Hyderabad district has recorded 699 mm of rainfall against the normal value of rainfall which is 607mm," said Nagaratna.The maximum temperature in Hyderabad is likely to hover around 29.6 degree Celsius while the minimum is expected to be 21.1 degree Celsius.Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's Disaster Response Force has been deployed in many areas to clear stagnant water from the roads and residences.The City Mayor has also visited the MS Makta area and is monitoring the rescue operation.In another incident of wall collapse which was reported in an old city of Hyderabad, a school's wall collapsed on two cars parked near it. However, no casualties were reported. (ANI)