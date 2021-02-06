Two dead after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Bihar

Patna, Feb 6 (IANS) Two people have died and one fallen seriously ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Bihar's Kaimur district, police said on Saturday.

As per preliminary reports, some residents of Kurasan village in Kaimur district consumed liquor on Thursday evening following which three people were admitted to a nearby hospital after they had complained of uneasiness. Later, two of them died and one is still under treatment.