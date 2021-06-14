Two Delhi hospitals to start giving Sputnik V doses by end of this week

By Shalini Bhardwa

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Two hospitals in Delhi will start administering the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V by the end of this week.



"Delhi's Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital will start administering Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V tentatively by June 20. The appointment slots can be booked via CoWIN portal," hospital officials told ANI.

They said the exact number of available doses can only be confirmed by the end of this week.

Sputnik V is also likely to be available to people at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi by the end of this week.

The vaccine was administered to employees of Dr Reddy's Lab at the hospital on Sunday, sources said.

Sources said 1000 doses of Sputnik V reached the Apollo Hospital and out of these 170 doses were administered to lab employees.

After Covishield and Covaxin, Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved by the Government of India for use in the country.

The price per dose of Sputnik V at private hospitals has been capped at Rs 1,145.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for the rollout of the two-dose vaccine in India. (ANI)

