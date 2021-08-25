Two die after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Vaishali

The critically-ill persons were admitted to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) of Raghopur and the two dead bodies sent to Sadar hospital, Hajipur for post-mortem examination.

Patna, Aug 25 (IANS) Two persons died and four others fell seriously ill after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Vaishali district, police said on Wednesday.

The villagers of Chaksigarpur said that 10 persons had held a liquor and fish party inside the premises of the primary school on Tuesday evening.

After consuming liquor, the health condition of six persons deteriorated and they were taken to PHC Raghopur where Jitendra Ram, 30, and Shiv Kumar Ram, 28, died during the treatment. Those who fell ill were identified as Shivji Bhagat, Dinesh Ram, Uday Ram, and Vijay Ram.

Following the incident, SDO Arun Kumar and SDPO Raghav Dayal reached the village and also took statements of persons admitted in the PHC.

"The villagers are claiming that the deaths of two persons happened due to poisonous liquor and four others also fekk ill. The family members of the victims are denying the charges. We are waiting for the post-mortem reports," Dayal said.

The villagers, after the incident, strongly protested against the district administration, alleging that liquor trade and consumption is taking place everywhere in the area and local police know about it but are not taking action.

